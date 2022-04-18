Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,140,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $383,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $1,647,230 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.50. 538,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,421,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $575.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.18.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

