MFS Government Markets Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

