MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.61. 4,463,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

