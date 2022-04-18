MIB Coin Market Cap Reaches $243,263.28 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $243,263.28 and $21.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,208,582 coins and its circulating supply is 155,906,654 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.