Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,906. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

