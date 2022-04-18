Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.70. 24,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

