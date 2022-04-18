MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0122 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $6,542.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,738.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.71 or 0.07488595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00273563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.14 or 0.00825130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00089582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00645718 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00381133 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

