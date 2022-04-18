Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 7.1%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The stock has a market cap of $817.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,389,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

