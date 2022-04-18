Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.97. 326,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,929. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

