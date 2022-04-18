Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 6.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 97,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,278,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS).

