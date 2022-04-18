Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) to report $7.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.57 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,795. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

