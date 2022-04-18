Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

