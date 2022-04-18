Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.10. 13,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,426. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.44. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

