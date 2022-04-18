Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $76,037,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

CAF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

