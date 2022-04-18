Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ROO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.62) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.71 ($3.63).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.17).

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($57,940.11).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

