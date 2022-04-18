MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 998.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $59,112,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MSCI by 114.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,410 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,567. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

