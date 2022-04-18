Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,261. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.