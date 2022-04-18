MyWish 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $814,261.11 and $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

