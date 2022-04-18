Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

