Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 435 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,658,605. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.63. The company has a market cap of $619.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

