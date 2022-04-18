Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 947 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 626.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

