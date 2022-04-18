Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Landmark Bancorp worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.15. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

