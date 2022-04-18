Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.94. 10,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,493. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.