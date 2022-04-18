Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.96. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,204. The company has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWM. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

