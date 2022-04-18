Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

FE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 56,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

