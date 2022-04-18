Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 620,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,779,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 252,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,200,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

