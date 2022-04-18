Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.80.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.34. 453,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.36. Nasdaq has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.