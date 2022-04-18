National Bankshares Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.15.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE VET opened at C$27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.57.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 5.5300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.