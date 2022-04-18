National Bankshares Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.73.

Shares of CVE opened at C$22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.41.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

