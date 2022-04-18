NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to post sales of $120.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.34 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.65 million to $492.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $503.67 million, with estimates ranging from $494.70 million to $515.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.09. 129,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,762. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.