NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Reaches $0.0288

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $203,458.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

