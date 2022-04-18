NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. 229,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

