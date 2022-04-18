New Century Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 474 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 206,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,691,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 96,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

