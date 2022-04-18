New Century Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 122 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,779,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.82. 58,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $216.50. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.27 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

