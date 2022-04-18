Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.71. 539,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,077,610. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.