News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.33. 5,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,510. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 127.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

