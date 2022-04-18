Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $42.22 million and $2.96 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.38 or 0.07441276 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,817.38 or 0.99998582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.