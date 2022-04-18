Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.26. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

