NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $171.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.