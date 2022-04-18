NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $164.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

