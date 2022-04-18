Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NIU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NIU stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 828.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,437,000.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

