Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,504,200 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 4,869,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,042.0 days.

Shares of Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$5.98 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

