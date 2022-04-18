Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.83. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 113,013 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.