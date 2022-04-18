Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

