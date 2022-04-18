Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to Buy by Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.