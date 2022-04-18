NuCypher Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.73 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $263.73 million and $4.94 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

