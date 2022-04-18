Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 38.7% in March

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

JCE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

