Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. 8,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
