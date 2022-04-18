Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. 8,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

