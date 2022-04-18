Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,057. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

