Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,057. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
