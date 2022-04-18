NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
